Jens Wernicke –Another Jerusalemite to the list
by Gilad Atzmon
In recent years we have been witnessing the emerging bond between the AZZs (Anti Zionist Zionists) and the AFFs (Anti Fascist Fascists). Today Elias Davidsson, an AZZ caricature published a slanderous article about me in the German New Left outlet, Rubikon In the article Davidsson performed every Pre-TSD symptom. He labelled me as a Holocaust Denier for insisting that the Holocaust like all other events in the past should be treated as an historical chapter as opposed to a religion. Davidsson basically built his ridiculous argument on the ‘intentions’ behind the thing 'I didn’t say.' This was actually a pretty funny read in case you have too much time in your disposal.
I wrote to the Rubikon’s editor and asked to address Davidsson’s comical rant. I wasn’t expecting much. I knew very well that the Rubikon's editorial was united against me and my work, but being Athens-aspired I decided to give the boys a chance.
It took just a few minutes for Jens Wernicke, Rubikon’s editor, to reply. The following is a fascinating glimpse into the Jeruselmite mind set.
I let you wonder why Wernicke is so afraid of Atzmon. I am not a political figure. There is no army of supporters behind me. I am a free spirit, expressing thoughts and exploring ideas that are inspired by universal ethics as opposed to different regimes of correctness.
It is amusing to witness how the so-called ‘opponents’ of fascism have managed to integrate every fascist tyrannical and authoritarian symptom into their political routine. It is, somehow perplexing to see the blunt anti-intellectualism that spills out of Wernicke’s approach. The Orwellian character really wants to vet that which the Germans can read, think and discuss. How long is it before the Wernickes and the Davidsons start to send us to KZs (Concentration Camps). I, better admit that I could really do with some concentration.
I would advise Wernicke that people who are confident in their positions and are sure that ethics is on their side, are not fearful of open discussion. The fear of truth is a Jerusalemite symptom as Jesus, Spinoza, Marx and yours truly can attest.
