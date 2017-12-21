by Gilad Atzmon

In recent years we have been witnessing the emerging bond between the AZZs (Anti Zionist Zionists) and the AFFs (Anti Fascist Fascists). Today Elias Davidsson, an AZZ caricature published a slanderous article about me in the German New Left outlet, Rubikon In the article Davidsson performed every Pre-TSD symptom. He labelled me as a Holocaust Denier for insisting that the Holocaust like all other events in the past should be treated as an historical chapter as opposed to a religion. Davidsson basically built his ridiculous argument on the ‘intentions’ behind the thing 'I didn’t say.' This was actually a pretty funny read in case you have too much time in your disposal.

I wrote to the Rubikon’s editor and asked to address Davidsson’s comical rant. I wasn’t expecting much. I knew very well that the Rubikon's editorial was united against me and my work, but being Athens-aspired I decided to give the boys a chance.

It took just a few minutes for Jens Wernicke, Rubikon’s editor, to reply. The following is a fascinating glimpse into the Jeruselmite mind set.